Patch 0.60b

Fixed bugs:

Some abilities unlocked from new heroes could not be encountered.

Sometimes Weirdo received synthesized abilities.

In the dark forest ended on the 4th wave.

Some critical problems. (If you come across any run-breaking errors again, please let me know again)

Balance:

Spirit of Fire, Spirit of Water, Spirit of Earth, Sylph - greatly enhanced in one way or another.

Spirit of Nature - +3 Base Damage. Base Crite chance 25 -> 5 (this was a mistake). Speed Increased.

Toss of Coins - Base damage is -4, Damage on levels -2

Meteorite - Base damage +2, +4 Damage per level.

Evolution for meteorite appeared (VERY DANGEROUS).