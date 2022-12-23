Arena Mode released - Merry Christmas

Hello,

Today we have a special present for you: An all new challenge awaits you in the form of an arena mode. Update the game and master the challenge!

Arena Mode

Prepare to put your battle skills to the test in Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning’s all new “Arena Mode”. Round after round you will fight hordes of enemies in brand new Arena locations. The stakes are high, and Rewards await those who can show their mettle. Gear up and use powerful Enchantments as the difficulty increases with each new battle. Prove your worthiness by completing Round Challenges to receive even more Rewards. Do you have what it takes to leave the Arena victorious?

Features: