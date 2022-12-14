 Skip to content

Construction Simulator update for 14 December 2022

Construction Simulator – Update #3 is available for download!

Good news: We just released Update #3 for Construction Simulator on PC. This update introduces the option to assign tasks to your co-workers in multiplayer, some comfort features as well as bug and crash fixes and general game improvements. Here are the detailed patch notes:

Construction Simulator – Update #3:

New Features:

  • Option to assign tasks to your co-workers in multiplayer mode via the quick selection for jobs
  • Spoken language for dialogues can now be adjusted separately from the text language
  • Added turn signal indicators in vehicle info display
  • The location, of where construction materials can be bought or collected from, is now displayed in the planning menu in the description of the tasks
  • Attraction when cargos are being placed can now be disabled in the settings

Bug fixes and game improvements:

  • Reduced fuel consumption and maintenance reduction when machine is occupied but not driving
  • Improvements on handling function modifier keys for controllers and joysticks
  • Improved some situations where crashes can occur
  • General UI improvements and fixes
  • Graphics polishing and fixes
  • General improvements and fixes for jobs
  • Localization update

Your Construction Simulator team

