Construction Simulator – Update #3 is available for download!

Good news: We just released Update #3 for Construction Simulator on PC. This update introduces the option to assign tasks to your co-workers in multiplayer, some comfort features as well as bug and crash fixes and general game improvements. Here are the detailed patch notes:

Construction Simulator – Update #3:

New Features:

Option to assign tasks to your co-workers in multiplayer mode via the quick selection for jobs

Spoken language for dialogues can now be adjusted separately from the text language

Added turn signal indicators in vehicle info display

The location, of where construction materials can be bought or collected from, is now displayed in the planning menu in the description of the tasks

Attraction when cargos are being placed can now be disabled in the settings

Bug fixes and game improvements:

Reduced fuel consumption and maintenance reduction when machine is occupied but not driving

Improvements on handling function modifier keys for controllers and joysticks

Improved some situations where crashes can occur

General UI improvements and fixes

Graphics polishing and fixes

General improvements and fixes for jobs

Localization update

Your Construction Simulator team