Construction Simulator – Update #3 is available for download!

Good news: We just released Update #3 for Construction Simulator on PC. This update introduces the option to assign tasks to your co-workers in multiplayer, some comfort features as well as bug and crash fixes and general game improvements. Here are the detailed patch notes:
Construction Simulator – Update #3:
New Features:
- Option to assign tasks to your co-workers in multiplayer mode via the quick selection for jobs
- Spoken language for dialogues can now be adjusted separately from the text language
- Added turn signal indicators in vehicle info display
- The location, of where construction materials can be bought or collected from, is now displayed in the planning menu in the description of the tasks
- Attraction when cargos are being placed can now be disabled in the settings
Bug fixes and game improvements:
- Reduced fuel consumption and maintenance reduction when machine is occupied but not driving
- Improvements on handling function modifier keys for controllers and joysticks
- Improved some situations where crashes can occur
- General UI improvements and fixes
- Graphics polishing and fixes
- General improvements and fixes for jobs
- Localization update
