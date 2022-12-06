Update 1.2.1 (Language Localization)

Merry Yuletide and Happy Holidays!

The highly requested translations are now here, plus a few modifications for an easier gameplay experience. These translations have been a work in progress for a few months now since there’s over 120,000 words for the characters, so I’m beyond happy to have it finally ready!



Changelog:

New Language Localizations: German, French, and Spanish. These are machine-translations and may not be 100% accurate. Go into Settings, then press on the button next to 'Language' to change it.

Changed the inventory swap rows from ./, to Q/E. You can still just press on the arrow keys on the screen to do this as well once the backpack is fully-upgraded. It is listed when you open the inventory as a reminder.

Changed the magic scroll button to pressing Right-mouse or clicking on the arrows in the mini-bar. Reminder in the Tutorial.

Added a scroll through inventory slots 1-8 with the Middle-mouse wheel. Hotkeys #1-8, plus Left-mouse on the item remains the same for selecting an item. Reminder in the Tutorial.

Added 'Upgrade 1 Required' and 'Upgrade 2 Required' reminders for the inventory. As always, backpack upgrades can be found in the grocery store.

Added Right-mouse to exit mailbox letters. Escape, backspace, and clicking the 'X' on the screen still work as well.

Removed debug numbers from the squirrel when attacked.

Fixed art for backpack #2's cash sign.

Fixed art for left/right animations for shovel and pickaxe.

Removed Player-Face-Mouse in the Settings.

Updated Demo to 1.2.1



As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,

Little_Amethyst

