Generic structures such as the cannon tower and enemy bunkers now enable physics on their blocks for 5 seconds after each hit. This prevents blocks from hanging in the air.
Fixed bug with the player cannon where players could double fire if pressing trigger quickly enough.
Siege tower troops now bail cleanly and turn into regular ground pawns, waiting for a hole on the ground level.
Siege tower troops now detect the player within proximity and give chase.
NPC run speed boosted as they were too slow for the player
Player defence base (MDB) no longer leaves behind a few blocks in the air after being destroyed.
Level 5 has been beefed up with a few extra NPC units.
Any ShieldTech blocks still stashed to the players belt slots are returned to the resource inventory upon finishing a siege.
PLEASE NOTE OLD SAVE GAMES WILL NOT WORK WITH THIS VERSION
