Once Upon A Siege update for 6 December 2022

BETA 2.66

  • Generic structures such as the cannon tower and enemy bunkers now enable physics on their blocks for 5 seconds after each hit. This prevents blocks from hanging in the air.

  • Fixed bug with the player cannon where players could double fire if pressing trigger quickly enough.

  • Siege tower troops now bail cleanly and turn into regular ground pawns, waiting for a hole on the ground level.

  • Siege tower troops now detect the player within proximity and give chase.

  • NPC run speed boosted as they were too slow for the player

  • Player defence base (MDB) no longer leaves behind a few blocks in the air after being destroyed.

  • Level 5 has been beefed up with a few extra NPC units.

  • Any ShieldTech blocks still stashed to the players belt slots are returned to the resource inventory upon finishing a siege.

PLEASE NOTE OLD SAVE GAMES WILL NOT WORK WITH THIS VERSION

