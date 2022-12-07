Beta 6

Nanobots. These hang out around the giant fans. You can attract them by getting near. Once attracted they will orbit you until you are near an enemy and off your hoverboard, at which time they will attack a nearby enemy. There are four types; default, fire, ice and wattz.

New Hoverboard Perk: Static Momentum. Creates electric projectiles while moving quickly on your hoverboard. Each stack creates two more projectiles with a limit of three stacks.

New Hoverboard Perk: Nano Attractor. Attracts nanobots while sliding across rooftops. The more stacks the more nanobots attracted up to three stacks.

New Melee Perk: Hidden Star. Release a ninja star that orbits, then attacks while aiming your sword. There are three stacks. Each stack adds another ninja star.

New Ranged Perk: Key Frequency. Bullet frequency is tuned to create a chance at attracting nanobots. Greater chance per stack up to three stacks.

New Thrown Perk: Nano Grenade. Grenades release nanobots when thrown. More are released per stack for a total of 10 at three stacks.

New research unlocks a bonus loot crate at the beginning of every new sector.

Wattz has been totally revamped. There were several issues with the weapon damage not lining up with it’s wattz stat. This has been resolved. On top of that, damage from lightning bolts created by electrocuted enemies has been reworked.

“Bomber” cyborgs can now be rewired to fight for you. They cost 75 battery to hack now since they one shot everything they attack.

The cursor(hand) when entering a rest stop game is now positioned near the right of the screen instead of the left side when entering. This was causing some issues when using a controller before.

The trap perk “Defender” no longer shoots explosive bullets when the player has the ranged perk “Explosive Shot”.

Fixed tons of text alignment issues introduced in the last engine update.

The Engineers in sector 3 now use the appropriate sprite when on their hoverboard.

Enemies will stop attacking your drone when it’s in need of repair.

Homeless camps no longer spawn in buildings.

Basketball courts will no longer spawn inside buildings.

Static NPCs no longer hang out inside of each other.

NPCs will not get stuck in boxes.