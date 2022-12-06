 Skip to content

Super Marxist Twins update for 6 December 2022

Major Early Access Update - All New Music & Tons of Changes!

Last edited by Wendy

This update has been a long time coming, but it brings a lot of changes that we're excited for everyone to see. We've worked with the super-talented Nicole Marie T to completely overhaul the game music. This includes new takes on the tracks that were already in the game as well as several all-new tracks! We've added the first 5 levels to World 4! We've also made a bunch of gameplay tweaks and fixed numerous bugs (most listed below).

TECHNICAL

  • Added native support for Linux, Max, and 32 bit Windows

GAMEPLAY

  • Updated most hazards to now also hurt enemies (Anchor, Flame Pillar, Falling Rocks, Saws, Spikes)
  • Tweaked swimming mechanics, holding "up" now aids in swimming up faster
  • Updated camera during Mansion Siege to center on the action
  • Tweaked Victory Tonic state to last one second longer
  • Starting a New Game and Game Over now reset lives to 3
  • Added a particle showing the weapon being lost when hit on Babushka difficulty
  • Added "Best Time" display to the World Map for the campaign levels
  • Added controller rumble

LEVELS

  • Added Level 4-1
  • Added Level 4-2
  • Added Level 4-3
  • Added Level 4-4
  • Added Level 4-5
  • Made small tweaks to every level in the campaign
  • Improved checkpoints in some levels
  • Fixed misplaced world tiles in some levels

ART

  • Completely overhauled music created by Nicole Marie T
  • Added final art for Scuba Pig
  • Added final art for Mine
  • Added final art for Anchor
  • Added final art for Drone
  • Added final art for Sign
  • Added art for Conveyor Belts (near final, we have one tweak planned)
  • Added animation for Bomber Pig
  • Added white metal tileset
  • Added tileable wires (including Smart Tile version)
  • Added tileable pipes (including Smart Tile version)
  • Added controller icons for Steam Deck

LEVEL EDITOR

  • Added ability to load all campaign levels as examples in Industrial Forge
  • Added ability to resize levels from the properties panel in Industrial Forge
  • Added Right Stick camera movement when using a controller in Industrial Forge
  • Added some controller shortcuts in Industrial Forge
  • Added controller shortcuts informational display in Industrial Forge
  • Added toggle for auto-drawing collision in Industrial Forge
  • Added configurable settings for backup interval and max backups in Industrial Forge
  • Animated the 4 main panels in Industrial Forge
  • Improved Smart Tile behavior in Industrial Forge
  • Improved documentation in Industrial Forge

UI

  • Addressed odd text size for "FEATURED" in Common Good
  • Fixed navigation issue in Common Good
  • Removed Resource total display from Game Select screen and World Map

FIXES

  • Fixed bugs around death and character swapping
  • Fixed bug when using "Retry" after death
  • Fixed bug where finishing level swaps characters
  • Fixed camera following the player character on death
  • Fixed missing animation transition between walking and swimming
  • Fixed not being able to whistle when only 1 twin is alive
  • Fixed characters showing up darkened during the mansion siege
  • Fixed signs showing controller prompts for the wrong controller in co-op
  • Fixed non-leading player biasing camera by holding up or down
  • Fixed exploit allowing jumping up steep slopes
  • Fixed Flame Pillar flames being solid
  • Fixed Spike trap rendering on wrong layer
  • Fixed dragging objects in Industrial Forge
  • Fixed several other bugs in Industrial Forge

OTHER

  • Updated Credits
  • There are probably other changes that we missed calling out here!

