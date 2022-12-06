Major Early Access Update - All New Music & Tons of Changes!

This update has been a long time coming, but it brings a lot of changes that we're excited for everyone to see. We've worked with the super-talented Nicole Marie T to completely overhaul the game music. This includes new takes on the tracks that were already in the game as well as several all-new tracks! We've added the first 5 levels to World 4! We've also made a bunch of gameplay tweaks and fixed numerous bugs (most listed below).
TECHNICAL
- Added native support for Linux, Max, and 32 bit Windows
GAMEPLAY
- Updated most hazards to now also hurt enemies (Anchor, Flame Pillar, Falling Rocks, Saws, Spikes)
- Tweaked swimming mechanics, holding "up" now aids in swimming up faster
- Updated camera during Mansion Siege to center on the action
- Tweaked Victory Tonic state to last one second longer
- Starting a New Game and Game Over now reset lives to 3
- Added a particle showing the weapon being lost when hit on Babushka difficulty
- Added "Best Time" display to the World Map for the campaign levels
- Added controller rumble
LEVELS
- Added Level 4-1
- Added Level 4-2
- Added Level 4-3
- Added Level 4-4
- Added Level 4-5
- Made small tweaks to every level in the campaign
- Improved checkpoints in some levels
- Fixed misplaced world tiles in some levels
ART
- Completely overhauled music created by Nicole Marie T
- Added final art for Scuba Pig
- Added final art for Mine
- Added final art for Anchor
- Added final art for Drone
- Added final art for Sign
- Added art for Conveyor Belts (near final, we have one tweak planned)
- Added animation for Bomber Pig
- Added white metal tileset
- Added tileable wires (including Smart Tile version)
- Added tileable pipes (including Smart Tile version)
- Added controller icons for Steam Deck
LEVEL EDITOR
- Added ability to load all campaign levels as examples in Industrial Forge
- Added ability to resize levels from the properties panel in Industrial Forge
- Added Right Stick camera movement when using a controller in Industrial Forge
- Added some controller shortcuts in Industrial Forge
- Added controller shortcuts informational display in Industrial Forge
- Added toggle for auto-drawing collision in Industrial Forge
- Added configurable settings for backup interval and max backups in Industrial Forge
- Animated the 4 main panels in Industrial Forge
- Improved Smart Tile behavior in Industrial Forge
- Improved documentation in Industrial Forge
UI
- Addressed odd text size for "FEATURED" in Common Good
- Fixed navigation issue in Common Good
- Removed Resource total display from Game Select screen and World Map
FIXES
- Fixed bugs around death and character swapping
- Fixed bug when using "Retry" after death
- Fixed bug where finishing level swaps characters
- Fixed camera following the player character on death
- Fixed missing animation transition between walking and swimming
- Fixed not being able to whistle when only 1 twin is alive
- Fixed characters showing up darkened during the mansion siege
- Fixed signs showing controller prompts for the wrong controller in co-op
- Fixed non-leading player biasing camera by holding up or down
- Fixed exploit allowing jumping up steep slopes
- Fixed Flame Pillar flames being solid
- Fixed Spike trap rendering on wrong layer
- Fixed dragging objects in Industrial Forge
- Fixed several other bugs in Industrial Forge
OTHER
- Updated Credits
- There are probably other changes that we missed calling out here!
Changed files in this update