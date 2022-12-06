Major Early Access Update - All New Music & Tons of Changes!

This update has been a long time coming, but it brings a lot of changes that we're excited for everyone to see. We've worked with the super-talented Nicole Marie T to completely overhaul the game music. This includes new takes on the tracks that were already in the game as well as several all-new tracks! We've added the first 5 levels to World 4! We've also made a bunch of gameplay tweaks and fixed numerous bugs (most listed below).

TECHNICAL

Added native support for Linux, Max, and 32 bit Windows

GAMEPLAY

Updated most hazards to now also hurt enemies (Anchor, Flame Pillar, Falling Rocks, Saws, Spikes)

Tweaked swimming mechanics, holding "up" now aids in swimming up faster

Updated camera during Mansion Siege to center on the action

Tweaked Victory Tonic state to last one second longer

Starting a New Game and Game Over now reset lives to 3

Added a particle showing the weapon being lost when hit on Babushka difficulty

Added "Best Time" display to the World Map for the campaign levels

Added controller rumble

LEVELS

Added Level 4-1

Added Level 4-2

Added Level 4-3

Added Level 4-4

Added Level 4-5

Made small tweaks to every level in the campaign

Improved checkpoints in some levels

Fixed misplaced world tiles in some levels

ART

Completely overhauled music created by Nicole Marie T

Added final art for Scuba Pig

Added final art for Mine

Added final art for Anchor

Added final art for Drone

Added final art for Sign

Added art for Conveyor Belts (near final, we have one tweak planned)

Added animation for Bomber Pig

Added white metal tileset

Added tileable wires (including Smart Tile version)

Added tileable pipes (including Smart Tile version)

Added controller icons for Steam Deck

LEVEL EDITOR

Added ability to load all campaign levels as examples in Industrial Forge

Added ability to resize levels from the properties panel in Industrial Forge

Added Right Stick camera movement when using a controller in Industrial Forge

Added some controller shortcuts in Industrial Forge

Added controller shortcuts informational display in Industrial Forge

Added toggle for auto-drawing collision in Industrial Forge

Added configurable settings for backup interval and max backups in Industrial Forge

Animated the 4 main panels in Industrial Forge

Improved Smart Tile behavior in Industrial Forge

Improved documentation in Industrial Forge

UI

Addressed odd text size for "FEATURED" in Common Good

Fixed navigation issue in Common Good

Removed Resource total display from Game Select screen and World Map

FIXES

Fixed bugs around death and character swapping

Fixed bug when using "Retry" after death

Fixed bug where finishing level swaps characters

Fixed camera following the player character on death

Fixed missing animation transition between walking and swimming

Fixed not being able to whistle when only 1 twin is alive

Fixed characters showing up darkened during the mansion siege

Fixed signs showing controller prompts for the wrong controller in co-op

Fixed non-leading player biasing camera by holding up or down

Fixed exploit allowing jumping up steep slopes

Fixed Flame Pillar flames being solid

Fixed Spike trap rendering on wrong layer

Fixed dragging objects in Industrial Forge

Fixed several other bugs in Industrial Forge

OTHER