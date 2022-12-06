 Skip to content

Stardeus update for 6 December 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.138 (2022.12.06)

Patch notes: v0.6.138 (2022.12.06)

The updates are quite thin, but this is because I'm working on the big new stuff - derelict ships and space tech. That stuff is being added, just invisible to everyone who doesn't have "experimental" turned on. That new stuff is also not added to changelog, there will be a separate changelog for that when it's shipped to everyone.

Oh, and sorry for the spinning capsules, last update had a LOT of technical changes, that issue slipped unnoticed.

v0.6.138 (2022.12.06)

  • [Balance] Disallow flying when part of the ship is in the no build zone
  • [UI/UX] Allow tools to operate closer to map bounds
  • [Bug] Fix Storage Capsule and Stasis Pod would not land properly since v0.6.137
  • [Bug] Fix winching sections of the ship could crush thrusters into walls
  • [Bug] Fix clicking on the tile would sometimes select an object (plant, pile) nearby instead of the tile

