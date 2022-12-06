Patch notes: v0.6.138 (2022.12.06)

The updates are quite thin, but this is because I'm working on the big new stuff - derelict ships and space tech. That stuff is being added, just invisible to everyone who doesn't have "experimental" turned on. That new stuff is also not added to changelog, there will be a separate changelog for that when it's shipped to everyone.

Oh, and sorry for the spinning capsules, last update had a LOT of technical changes, that issue slipped unnoticed.

v0.6.138 (2022.12.06)