Legend of Kendor update for 6 December 2022

Minor Bug Fixed

Reported Bug is fixed regarding Controller and Keyboard switching at the game start.

In the controller binding menu, Analog stick as a button is now described with a graphic not a text.

You can bind Left Ctrl or Left Alt key now. Also, they show up in the menu properly.

Please report the crash on the Steam Community if it happens.

Thanks for playing.

** Contents after 30 minutes of the game play will be updated partially in 24 hours.
*** Translation will be ready in the next week if everything goes well.

