Patch - v1.0.9

Added: Two hand weapon option.

If this option is enabled, you must grab the gun with your left hand with the left grip button (and NOT the right grip button) to aim and fire. With this option enabled, you MUST have your left hand gripping the shotgun or the gun will not fire. With this option disabled, you MAY still grab the shotgun with the left hand, but it is not required for firing. Letting go of the left grip button or pressing the right grip button (which is required to open barrels on side-by-side or over-under shotguns and to slide the action on pump shotguns) will snap the gun back to default facing.

Note: Two hand weapon use is still a work-in-progress and will be further refined as development continues.

Fixed: Weather transitioning instantly. Should be smoother transition now.

Fixed: Issue with reloading semi and pump where extra shell could end up being loaded (actually was more like “queued up” for loading when a shot was fired, but resulted in being able to shoot 4 times).

Fixed: Issue with over-under sometimes registering two hits on birds.

Fixed: LOD issue with poplar tree models causing drastic pop-in

Fixed: Issue with non-bird ambient animals sometimes falling through terrain

Fixed: Issue with birds taking off from roost sometimes starting below the terrain