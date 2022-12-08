Patch 1.1.1 is now LIVE!

Hello Victorians!
Today we released a minor patch to correct some issues, and we're planning to follow it up with 1.1.2 next week for some additional adjustments.
Please report any issues in our bug report forum or submit a support ticket. Thank you!
- Fixed a bug where AI breaks off pacts to save Influence even when they're not the ones paying
- Fixed a few unlocalized Russian custom loc strings (RU_CL...)
- Fixed a bug where the Capitalists, Shopkeepers and Bureaucrats had no default Interest Group attraction value, causing them to be Politically Inactive unless they worked in a Trade Center
- Fixed a bug that caused regressive political movements to be much more common than progressive ones
- Fixed a bug that caused Morale Loss to scale negatively with the number of troops in battle
- Fixed random crash on startup when reading in game data
Changed files in this update