Patch 1.1.1 is now LIVE!

Hello Victorians!

Today we released a minor patch to correct some issues, and we're planning to follow it up with 1.1.2 next week for some additional adjustments.

Please report any issues in our bug report forum or submit a support ticket. Thank you!

Fixed a bug where AI breaks off pacts to save Influence even when they're not the ones paying

Fixed a few unlocalized Russian custom loc strings (RU_CL...)