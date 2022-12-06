Update notes for December 6th

Hi everyone! Here is the latest patch report:
Fixes:
- We have found that seasonal spring seeds, specifically Crownberry Bushes, were causing game save issues. We found this thanks to all your amazing feedback and help! (Thank you @Sorrowh for your player logs! They were very helpful!)
In progress:
- Mouse controls are currently being worked on. We believe this should be in a patch by the end of week!
- A few people have reported losing their tools. We are reworking the blacksmith's shop so tools can be recovered and upgraded
- Keybinding
- We will continue to add more visual feedback so there is less confusion with what keys to use / what to do
- Shrinking the HUD down
- Many more small things here and there
Again, all your amazing, kind help is greatly appreciated and we couldn't do it without you! We hope everyone has a great week,
the Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙
