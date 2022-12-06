Update notes for December 6th

Hi everyone! Here is the latest patch report:

Fixes:

We have found that seasonal spring seeds, specifically Crownberry Bushes, were causing game save issues. We found this thanks to all your amazing feedback and help! (Thank you @Sorrowh for your player logs! They were very helpful!)

In progress:

Mouse controls are currently being worked on. We believe this should be in a patch by the end of week!

A few people have reported losing their tools. We are reworking the blacksmith's shop so tools can be recovered and upgraded

Keybinding

We will continue to add more visual feedback so there is less confusion with what keys to use / what to do

Shrinking the HUD down

Many more small things here and there

Again, all your amazing, kind help is greatly appreciated and we couldn't do it without you! We hope everyone has a great week,

the Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙