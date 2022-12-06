 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 6 December 2022

Update 1.58-4 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10090921 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made some improvements to melee combat:
  • Sped up the animation by 20%
  • Ghouls will counter-attack less often after they get hit, reducing the chance where player gets hurts immediately following a hit on the ghoul
  • Ghoul's damage on player is now consistent with the difficulty (player damage %) setting
  • If you put the cursor on the enemy while attacking, the player will automatically face the "selected" enemy

  • Increased the damage done by melee weapon and kick to the smashable crates

  • Now when you fulfill a serum or food order, if you have any high quality ones to submit, you will receive some big bonus

  • Fixed the grave in Ravenwood forest that's really hard to click

  • Fixed a bug where all the armor models show up after the player dies

  • The AETHR suit and the VP1 serum will now fully protect you from contracting Tunguska Syndrome from ghoul attacks

  • Added a little touch of vignette when you aim down sight with a scoped weapon

Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
