Update 1.58-4 Patch Notes

Increased the damage done by melee weapon and kick to the smashable crates

Now when you fulfill a serum or food order, if you have any high quality ones to submit, you will receive some big bonus

Fixed the grave in Ravenwood forest that's really hard to click

Fixed a bug where all the armor models show up after the player dies

The AETHR suit and the VP1 serum will now fully protect you from contracting Tunguska Syndrome from ghoul attacks