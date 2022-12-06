Update 1.58-4 Patch Notes

- Made some improvements to melee combat:
- Sped up the animation by 20%
- Ghouls will counter-attack less often after they get hit, reducing the chance where player gets hurts immediately following a hit on the ghoul
- Ghoul's damage on player is now consistent with the difficulty (player damage %) setting
- If you put the cursor on the enemy while attacking, the player will automatically face the "selected" enemy
-
Increased the damage done by melee weapon and kick to the smashable crates
-
Now when you fulfill a serum or food order, if you have any high quality ones to submit, you will receive some big bonus
-
Fixed the grave in Ravenwood forest that's really hard to click
-
Fixed a bug where all the armor models show up after the player dies
-
The AETHR suit and the VP1 serum will now fully protect you from contracting Tunguska Syndrome from ghoul attacks
-
Added a little touch of vignette when you aim down sight with a scoped weapon
Changed files in this update