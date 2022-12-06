Gears & Work

Greeting Mistwalkers!
On our previous update, we introduced the passive work in your domain but it was time to get this feature to a new level!
Starting today, you golden companions (Finn, Badouk, Palenne, etc.) will be able to work on tasks of their own. They will go on adventures in the world while you are offline and bring back awesome reward directly in your domain. This system will also give you the opportunity to discover secret stuff about your friend that had not been revealed before.
And that's not all, your golden companions will also get new enchantment slots that will make them more effective in combat. Each evolution of a companion will add new enchantment slot. You will get companions upgrade from passive work (let them get their own gears!) or from advanced crafting with existing enchantment you have in stock.
We also worked a lot on mid-level gameplay to get rid of many timegate for the character progression. What we did is that we converted all dailies and weeklies in a series of quests that you will be able to do one after the other. This may feel overwhelming at first if you played the game with the old system but for a new player it just feels like you can focus one reputation if you like. In short, it's better to work on getting 40 grumshumls (whatever that is) to gain one reputation for a few days than it is to sit and wait for a few days that a daily give you something you can do.
Beside that, we have a lot of improvement to the game like the companions gears the rustic building for gathering and many other cool things you can see in the changelog below.
As always, thanks for playing with us!
Changelog
December 5 - Version
Features and Changes
- Golden companions can now wear special gears to improve them. They get more slots after each upgrade. The final upgrade unlocks a special "Relic" item to equip. There are two relics per companion available for now.
- Golden companions can now perform various passive tasks and adventures from the domain. They get more options after each upgrade.
- Companions can now be revived in the field by using healing consumable on them. (Bandages and heal potions)
- Multiplayer bosses will now give 2500 coins, 2x more combat XP and 20x more combat mastery XP for players that are helping. The fight initiator must not flee and helpers must have the boss on cooldown.
- Flee bad luck protection, each time a flee failed, 10% bonus is granted on the next try.
- When dismantling buildings, 50% of the materials will be given back.
Content Changes
- Heroes now has 1 more life point per level.
- All light bonuses reduced by 5%.
- Revision of some of the high tier level resources cooldown.
- Dar'hon heroic level lowered to 55.
- Pierce, slashing, and blunt bonuses increased by 5%.
- All companions now have more life points.
- Badouk max level raised to 45 and Axe skill cap raised to 60.
- Bolnis, Yonar, Mara and Sally max level is now 35.
- All tamable creature max level is now 40.
- Smash initial cooldown on the Tamed Worm lowered to 3.
- Tamed Tortolion now has 30% resist magic.
- Tamed Spider requirement skill solidity reduced to 25.
- Lowered the requirements for some of the tamable creatures quests.
- Cybelfly egg now can drops from regular Cybelfly.
