Y7S4 Solar Raid Patch Notes Addendum

Share · View all patches · Build 10090853 · Last edited 6 December 2022 – 19:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

You can find here the updates and fixes made over the course of the Y7S4 Season Test Server. For the full Operation Solar Raid Patch Notes, follow the link below:

https://rainbow6.com/SolarRaid

Y7S4 PATCH SIZE

Find the download sizes for each platform below.

Ubisoft Connect: 5.44 GB

Steam: 5.1 GB

Xbox One: 4.01 GB

Xbox Series X: 4.44 GB

PlayStation 4: 4.59 GB

PlayStation 5: 4.31 GB

PLAYER COMFORT

TEAM DEATHMATCH

Added voiceover lines in the Team Deathmatch playlist.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED - Electricity VFX is not visible on Deployable Shields or reinforced walls and hatches.

FIXED - Operator remains stuck inside the garbage bin when exiting rappel above it at EXT Front Yard on Chalet map.

FIXED - Operators' legs twitch when shown in the MVP screen.

FIXED - Exit Rappel option appears in some locations where it can't normally be used.

FIXED - Leaning back and forth while aiming down sight is faster while rappeling.

FIXED - An extra bullet is fired and not subtracted from the ammo pool when shooting before the reload animation is finished.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED - Defenders are undetected in a specific area outside on Clubhouse map.

FIXED - Attackers can reach the top of the skylight after vaulting on Osa's Talon-8 on Villa map.

FIXED - Operators can fall through the map at EXT Zodiac on Yacht map.

FIXED - Multiple LOD issues on various maps.

OPERATORS

FIXED - Animation doesn't correctly flip Grim's Kawan Hive Launcher.

FIXED - Solis counter-defusing with Spec-IO equipped results in a delayed animation.

FIXED - The LFP586 Revolver has 7 bullets instead of 6 after reloading.

FIXED - "MAX" indicator is not displayed in Solis' Spec-IO Electro-Sensor when 5 or more devices are detected at the same time.

FIXED - Solis' primary weapon is equipped while holding a gadget when Spec-IO's cooldown runs out.

FIXED - Several Operators are not revealed when pinging or scanning their in-use devices with Solis' Spec-IO Electro-Sensor.

FIXED - Jackal's Eyenox can be pinged by Solis' Spec-IO even when the device isn't in the identification area.

FIXED - Solis cannot equip weapons if the scan progress bar completes right before the Spec-IO Electro-Sensor battery runs out.

FIXED - Incorrect animation when Solis is affected by an EMP while Spec-IO Electro Sensor is activate.

FIXED - Buck's Skeleton Key deals more damage with Extended Barrel equipped on C8-SFW.

FIXED - Grim's Kawan Launcher fires through reinforcements while deployed on Thermite's Exothermic Charge.

FIXED - The second charge of Ace's S.E.L.M.A. can destroy part of a wall that is jammed by Mute's Signal Disruptor.

FIXED - Assist score is unavailable for IQ's Electronics Detector after scanning Pulse or Vigil's abilities before they're eliminated.

FIXED - Both bombs are not revealed at the same time with IQ'S Electronics Detector.

FIXED - IQ's Electronics Detector is closed if IQ throws a drone while it's active using advanced drone deployment and reopens automatically after IQ exits drone view.

FIXED - Jackal's Eyenox doesn't reactivate on the first try after a concussion state with the device activated.

FIXED - Doc's voice lines are missing when using the Stim Pistol on himself or other players.

FIXED - Bandit's Shock Wire is destroyed if the object supporting the device is destroyed.

FIXED - Default Sight for 552 Commando is incorrect.

FIXED - Animation is canceled when trying to go through a hatch as Oryx while Dokkaebi's Logic Bomb is active.

FIXED - Azami's hitbox is slightly too big.

FIXED - Poured liquid is misplaced in Elite Warden's victory dance.

FIXED - Various Operator VFX issues.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED - In-game keyboard functionality is lost after opening and closing the Ubisoft Connect overlay when Raw input is on.

FIXED - When using the Hide Other Players Privacy option, reporting other players reveals their real username, but the notification message still uses the NATO phonetic alphabet.

FIXED - Weapon skins accessed via News are sometimes showcased on secondary weapons instead of primary.

FIXED - Hip fire recoil on Shooting Range does not match the recoil in PVP games.

FIXED - Scramble VFX is missing when switching to or between Observation Tools.

FIXED - "Lefty" Controller layout doesn't apply to Maestro's Evil Eye.

FIXED - Various UI issues.

FIXED - Various Localization issues.

FIXED - Various Privacy settings issues.

FIXED - Various Audio and SFX issues.

FIXED - Various Match Replay issues.

FIXED - Various Spectator mode issues.

FIXED - Various Custom Game issues.

FIXED - Various Customization issues.

FIXED - Various UI issues.

FIXED - Various Audio and SFX issues.