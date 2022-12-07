Hello players,

The door to the Yixian world is open! let’s play card game together!

Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game is OUT now, thanks for your support, we will try our best to make the game better. If you meet any problems in the game please join our discord for feedback and communication.

In addition, we will continuous update more contents in the future like new characters, new modes, new sects and so on, we will release the news in time.

Besides, we also have a new activity for players, you can get winter card back from it, this is the first card back in the seasonal card back series, don’t miss it!

•Playing cards with developer

During 12.7 to 12.10, we will release one official room everyday, and we will show the room number on discord, every player can join this room, when you play cards with developer you will get Spirit Stone in game, and you can get special winter card back if you get higher score than developer.

What are you waiting for? Why not join us in playing Yixian cards!

----From an official team member who is learning the Card Skills