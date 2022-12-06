Update 2.8 Small Bugfixes

Hello all!
Pushing another patch out, as I have found that some players (I won't use any names) found some glitch spots.
Fixed: Issue causing player to get stuck under collapsed bridge in the cave, you should now be able to get out of that situation
Fixed: Issue causing player to get stuck between a rock and tree where lexies painting display is
Fixed: Hole in landscape near the beginning pathway
Fixed: Player can no longer get on dining room table
As always,
Thank you for all the valuable feedback and suggestions
You can get a hold of me either in steam discussions or on DISCORD
Don't forget if you have any issues let me know right away.
