For What Will Come update for 6 December 2022

Update 2.8 Small Bugfixes

Update 2.8 Small Bugfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!

Pushing another patch out, as I have found that some players (I won't use any names) found some glitch spots.

Fixed: Issue causing player to get stuck under collapsed bridge in the cave, you should now be able to get out of that situation
Fixed: Issue causing player to get stuck between a rock and tree where lexies painting display is
Fixed: Hole in landscape near the beginning pathway
Fixed: Player can no longer get on dining room table

As always,

Thank you for all the valuable feedback and suggestions

You can get a hold of me either in steam discussions or on DISCORD

Don't forget if you have any issues let me know right away.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2058970/For_What_Will_Come/

