Update 2.8 Small Bugfixes

Pushing another patch out, as I have found that some players (I won't use any names) found some glitch spots.

Fixed: Issue causing player to get stuck under collapsed bridge in the cave, you should now be able to get out of that situation

Fixed: Issue causing player to get stuck between a rock and tree where lexies painting display is

Fixed: Hole in landscape near the beginning pathway

Fixed: Player can no longer get on dining room table

