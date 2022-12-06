 Skip to content

GUN AND BUCKLER Playtest update for 6 December 2022

Patch 1.0.1 - Train map improvements

Patch 1.0.1 - Build 10090775

Train Map

  • The train looks better.
  • The train cart's wheels roll and look better.
  • Background houses look better and a few other additions to the background.

The map is still a work in progress!
Scoreboard

  • The scoreboard is now sorted according to who is winning and losing the game.

Server browser

  • The look and functionality of the server browser are better.

Chatbox Messages

  • Messages when a player changes team are no longer added.

Bottom Screen Messages
Bottom screen messages that show after each round in Last frog standing are now aware of whether teams are enabled. I.E: "PlayerName is now in the lead" instead of referring to the team color.

