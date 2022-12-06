Greetings. Early Access 0.2 has been uploaded to Steam.

Bugfix: Issue where you would still find the lookout on patrol even if they had died during the day phase.

Bugfix: Issue where clicking the wiki or options button during a wipe caused a graphical upset.

Feature: Tips and “LOADING” added to the loading screen to make it clearer that’s what’s happening.

Feature: Snowfall on the town screen will decrease as the thaw draws nearer.

Feature: Warning displayed on loading.

Gameplay: There is now unique murder text for the Alicorn.

Gameplay: How many red buttons are hidden on the interview screens now relates to your sanity instead of your luck.

Gameplay: Once the Alicorn appears, the Royal Guard will now station themselves at the Alicorn’s house every night that the Alicorn is at home. If the Alicorn is working, the Guard may position themselves somewhere else in the town or take a night off. You must therefore kill the Guard before you can dispose of the Alicorn directly.