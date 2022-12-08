Share · View all patches · Build 10090459 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 07:06:11 UTC by Wendy



Attention all CEOs!

A brand new focus task has arrived!

We have got the news that holoMyth is on the CounterSide!🔍

There are many of our employees who have natural talents.

If any of the employees can debut as a streamer, who would you support and what kinds of concepts would that employee stream?

Please tell us the clue! 🕵️

Example:

Yuna Springfield, I want to watch her cafe vlog to see how Yuna makes mint chocolate beverages.

▶ Event Duration

– 8th of December 16:00 ~ 22nd of December 14:00 (UTC+9)

– 8th of December 02:00 ~ 22nd of December 00:00 (UTC-5)

▶How to Participate

1.Choose one of the following platforms to submit your entry:



Twitter, Facebook, Reddit or Discord

Your social media account must be set to a public to participate

Please enable your Direct message or chat

2. Share your thoughts on who will be the best employee to become a streamer with concepts that would fit that employee?

Explain to us all why you have made that choice.

*How to check your Business Registration ID number (BRN)?

-Go to Settings > Manage Account > `Look for your Business Registration ID in the upper left corner.

-Twitter

Quote tweet the original event post and then BRN + Content + Event HashtagHashtag: #CounterSideGlobal #PathToStreamer

ex) 20220617 Yang harim, School life vlog,

I wanna watch what harim did in school #CounterSideGlobal #PathToStreamer

-Facebook

Share our Busted! You’re the innate talented streamer! post with the Business Registration Number, the content, and following hashtags.

Hashtag: #CounterSideGlobal #PathToStreamer

ex) #20220617 Yang harim, School life vlog,

I wanna watch what harim did in school #CounterSideGlobal #PathToStreamer

-Reddit

Leave your thoughts with the Business Registration Number by replying on the official event thread.

-Discord

Join #CounterSide-holoMyth channel and leave your thoughts with the Business Registration Number.

3. Please submit your entry on the Form below

[url=https://forms.gle/KHLQgu5yvjjradjp6]

<Click here to submit>

[/url]

▶Event Rewards

1. Special reward for winners



– 1,500 x Quartz to 10 winners

2.Participation reward

-7,000 x Eternium

*Rewards will be sent through your inbox a week after the event results (5th of January, 2023).

▶Event Results

– After the maintenance 29th of December, 2022

※ Notes

Please note that any post containing inappropriate content may result in automatic disqualification from participating in the event. The submissions must be related to the Global server Busted! You’re the innate talented streamer! event.

Opinions on the other regions’ servers may result in automatic disqualification from participating in the event. The posts or comments containing the submissions must be set as “public” until the winners are announced. Studiobside reserves the right to change, modify, or cancel the event depending on its circumstances.

If any changes occur, they will be notified on this event page. Any matters not listed on this page will follow the Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, Operation Policy, and Event Policy. Users are allowed to submit multiple posts from each different community platform.

However, each winner will receive only one reward regardless of the number of submissions.

We hope you are as excited as we are about this event! Having a laugh together will be so much fun!

Thank you.