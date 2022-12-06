 Skip to content

Mirror Forge update for 6 December 2022

Mirror Forge is Now Available on Steam

Build 10090444

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Enter the world of Mirror Forge.

Delve into the muddied past of its main character, Thomas Jackson, as well as the storied history of the town of Goreburg and its fanaticism. Armed with an ancient artifact of Sumerian origin, Thomas delves into a twisted caricature of his memories while trying to rescue the love of his life, Jill.

Along the way, he’ll encounter monsters and other emotional prods towards his psyche, all the while learning more about his involvement in the crisis that’s been inflicted on him.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1807200/Mirror_Forge/

