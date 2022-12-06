Mr. Prepper DLC and macOS release!

Greetings prepper!

We have came with two very important news!

First of all - our DLC, Animal Farm, has now a release date. It has been a while since we tried to estimate how long the production process will take. It took a bit longer. At this moment beta version of the DLC is finished. All quests, story layer, visuals, new mechanics etc. are now finished. What lies ahead is testing, testing and more testing to find every bug that hid from us. We will be officialy starting closed-beta registration soon, but if you are ready now, you can register yourself here: DLC BETA REGISTRATION

Don't forget to add Animal Farm to you wishlist :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1882510/Mr_Prepper__Animal_Farm_DLC/

In addition! macOS!

We have completed working on macOS version. It is now available on Steam. So if you already have Mr. Prepper in your library, just press play on your iMac :) If not - it's a good occasion as Mr. Prepper is now on 42% sale!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/761830/Mr_Prepper/

Wanna know more? Join our Discord for a more of a community experience:

Truly yours

Rejected Games