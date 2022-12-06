Version 1.1 Update

Changed version management from Major.Minor.Patch.Fix to Major.Minor.Fix.

Added a tooltip on the supply of troops from the domain.

Improved background music to turn off when the game loses focus.

Incorrect description of High-Purity Spell Stone has been corrected.

Modified the size of all tooltip characters to be larger.

Modified the size of relic description characters to be larger.

Improving some of the UI and adding insufficient information.

The camera on the expedition screen seems a little dizzy, so I changed the camera movement algorithm.

You can now view the occupation status of the region on the expedition screen, and click to see its location.

The display point of some help has changed.

The problem of not updating the remaining duration of the buff has been fixed.

<BALANCING>

The Rock Eater's Devour Stone effect increased from 6 to 9.

Except for attack/recovery/recall magic, most magic costs have been reduced by 1.

Lunatic Effect now has an additional 20% increase in attackrate.

Cave Crawler's HP has been reduced by 10%.

Summons of Cave Crawler's Lay Spiders has decreased from 12 to 9.

The enemy's growth value over the date has been changed to a fixed value, not a magnification.

This modification will make the growth rate of region guardians in particular much slower than before.

<NOTICE>

We've been thinking about solutions to the lack of mana supply and demand, because cards kept piling up in hands and the magic of draw was so low in value.

We thought of exceptions such as filling up the mana when a new turn starts, or getting 1 mana if you kill an enemy, but I kept putting it off because it wasn't intuitive.

In this patch, we tried to reduce the cost of most cards by one, or adds additional effects instead maintaining the cost.

In the case of attack/recovery/summon magics, the current cost has been maintained to prevent excessive shooting by players and enemies.

<Roadmap>