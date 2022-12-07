We hope that you like the new features and buildings in this update.There are also some small visual improvements for you to enjoy: the windows, menus and buttons now look even nicer and more convenient to use!Hurry over to Global City and see for yourself!
Global City update for 7 December 2022
Dear Mayors!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Global City Content Depot 1731271
- Loading history…
64bit Depot 1731272
- Loading history…
win32 Depot 1731275
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update