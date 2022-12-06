TFE Update 4.4

Hi everyone! We are happy to finally release the Update 4.4. We are sorry for the delay, but we faced some significant technical challenges after submitting the shipping build to Steam. Fortunately that is now resolved, in the most part, and the update is now ready to be tested by all of you.

We understand that there will be bugs and other issues that we may have missed during QA testing, and we request all your support by reporting any and all issues you may find as well as feedback about the improvements we've made.

We have some known issues that we need to report, the main one being:

Map vote system is unoperational. We request servers hosts to keep map voting option off. We're working on this issue.

We are going to release the changelog and patch notes soon. For this update, it represents 6 months of work, and its quite extensive.

Also we're almost ready to release the Website & Forum as well as a preview for the maps and map overhauls coming in the next update.

Important information for Servers Hosts

Server admins have to start the server now not with steam but have to start the C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\TaskForceEliteDedicatedServer\CommunityTool\ServerManager.exe

If you start it by steam you wont see your server in the game lobbie

Thank you for your continuous support.

RSS Team