Nickel tier update

Hello,
I just published a bigger update. There is quite a lot of new stuff introducing a new tier of nickel based economy. You are going to harvest thermal energy from lava and become a hotelier in new missions and campaigns!
Introducing new ore material: nickel
New buildings based on nickel technology tree:
Lava pump, thermal power generator and furnace.
Star hotel and sky bar built on platform.
Let me know what you think, Jan
-
- restructured missions in campaign. New players start on the Moon and other campaigns get unlocked later in the game. This will make sure the learning curve is smooth and the story unfolds naturally.
-
- new building: lava pump - Extracts liquid molten lava. Leaves a hole in the ground when depleted.
-
- new building: thermal power generator - produce power from molten lava.
-
- new spaceport upgrade: lower fuel consumption
-
- you can trade liquid materials in spaceport now
-
- resource overview table organized in categories. It was becoming too crowded.
-
- fixed the trading bugs in Pressure cooker and Rescue mission
-
- new basic resources: sulfur ore and nickel ore. Sulfur ore was added for consistency. !!! WARNING !!! - it may corrupt some of your old saves.
-
- new materials:
- molten lava - extracted in lava pumps
- steam - made in furnace from water and molten lava
- nickel - smelted from nickel ore
- stainless steel - made in furnace from nickel, steal and molten lava
- coins - earned in sky bars from tourists
-
- new smelters will automatically select recipe based on the first received resource.
-
- new building: platform - construct this building from stainless steel. Once construction is completed it will become a block. Similar to landfill.
-
- new campaign Dark worlds with new mission: Metallic sphere
-
- new building: Star hotel - welcome tourists!
-
- habitats and hotels can be closed down
-
- new building: Sky bar - tourists come her to have a drink
-
- selecting a building in powergrid overlay will highlight all connected buildings
-
- new mission in Foothold: Space tourism
-
- new campaign: Space station
-
- changed color and appearance of some materials and their icons for better clarity
Changed files in this update