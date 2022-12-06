Nickel tier update

Share · View all patches · Build 10090244 · Last edited 6 December 2022 – 18:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

I just published a bigger update. There is quite a lot of new stuff introducing a new tier of nickel based economy. You are going to harvest thermal energy from lava and become a hotelier in new missions and campaigns!

Introducing new ore material: nickel

New buildings based on nickel technology tree:

Lava pump, thermal power generator and furnace.

Star hotel and sky bar built on platform.

Let me know what you think, Jan