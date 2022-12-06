Distant Worlds 2 - Update v1.0.8.6

Changes in 1.0.8.6 (November 25th, 2022):

This new official update includes some very important bug fixes and performance improvements as well as further improvements across a wide range of gameplay areas. It also allows you for the first time, using the Game Editor, to switch the empire you are playing during the middle of a game.

You can download the update here

CRASH FIXES

fixed crash when reviewing fleet escort ships

fixed rare crash while fleet performs patrol mission

fixed rare crash while querying display adapter

fixed rare crash when resolving ship jump path location

fixed potential crash when use faulty string formatting placeholders in colony event descriptions

fixed rare crash when determining jump exit point

fixed crash when editing resources at planet in Game Editor

fixed rare crash when ship escorts another ship

fixed rare crash when reviewing fleet lead ship

fixed crash when loading character animations

fixed rare crash when making research breakthrough

fixed crash when calculating construction yard wait time

fixed crash when ship enters hangar

fixed crash when rendering exploration section header

PERFORMANCE

improved performance, especially in large battle scenes

FLEET AND SHIP BEHAVIOR

reduced delays when carriers (and fleets) are waiting for fighters to board before jumping

improved ship collision avoidance to better allow missions where target is close to planet or other large body

improved fleets investigating and clearing dangerous locations: now better focussed on priority locations for colonization, research and mining

FUEL TANKERS

improved fuel tanker evaluation of when to refuel fleet ships versus load more fuel: more likely to refuel fleet ships, even when have to wait for them to exit their current jump

COLONIZATION

automated Colony Ships no longer pre-load colonists for non-queued colonization targets when target does not meet minimum suitability threshold defined in empire policy. This eliminates repeated load/unload of colonists in some situations

fixed bug where maximum colonization range was sometimes being applied incorrectly, improperly excluding some colonization targets

automated colonization now more willing to colonize independent colonies even when have unsuitable race

EXPLORATION

exploration ships now better at prioritizing planets and moons before asteroids when exploring a location

ensure exploration countdown always reset between exploration targets, especially when performing Explore System mission

ensure correct message shown when investigate ship that explodes

ABANDONED SHIPS AND BASES

ensure construction ship repairing abandoned ships or bases now take ownership of ship when complete, even when other ships are nearby

DANGEROUS LOCATIONS

improved logic to review and remove Dangerous Locations where threats are no longer present

now indicate dangerous locations in additional lists, e.g. Abandoned Ships and Bases, thus helping player to avoid queuing construction/repair at locations with threats present

RESEARCH

changed research project prerequisite path minimum count to default to 1 instead of total prerequisite path count (can override with PrerequisiteProjectsMinimumPathCount)

empires now less likely to crash research higher level research projects (instead use money for other items)

improved research project selection in various areas

DIPLOMACY AND EMPIRE REPUTATION

when an empire is vassalized it will immediately end all wars with other empires unless those other empires are already at war with subjugating empire

ensure diplomacy trade offers always exclude special locations where abandoned ships or bases have already been claimed by other empires

updated some empire reputation incident amounts and decay rates

SLAVERY

slavery population policy now properly adds to colony unhappiness ('We are enraged at your enslavement of our population')

increased unhappiness impact on other colonies from slavery and extermination population policies at any colony ('ENSLAVED RACE are unhappy being part of our RACE empire')

slavery population policy now severely slows population growth and assimilation

CONSTRUCTION AND REPAIR

fixed bug where bases built at independent colonies could not be retrofitted unless the colony had adequate resources

increased range at which bases and colonies will auto-construct/repair damaged or incomplete ships

altered automated ship and base construction to give higher priority to initial research station over additional exploration ships and military ships



FACILITIES



AI now properly also considers income increase from improved quality when determining whether to build terraforming facilities at a colony

USER INTERFACE

Enemy Targets list filter options now show correct list items even when warring empires change (e.g. a war starts or ends)

ensure Mining Stations list shows mining stations at locations with no known resources when sorting by priority

ensure system summary (bottom-middle of screen) refreshes when zoom to selected ship

fixed bug where tour window was sometimes not properly displayed

EMPIRE COLORS AND FLAGS

improved empire color selection to minimize similarity between empires

fixed bug where empire colors could sometimes be white (should only be for independent colonies)

changed Flag selection dropdown in Start New Game screen to display available flags in grid layout instead of vertical list

GAME EDITOR AND TESTING

added ability to play as any standard empire in the game. Can switch player empire in Game Editor (Edit Empire > switch button). This is included for our own testing to help us improve the AI, but you may also find it a fun option. If you spot a problem with the AI decision-making while using this, please do report it to us.

ensured that Suppress All Popups game setting always works, even for initial pirate encounter. With this change and usine Rule in Absence and the "Always Investigate" exploration policy settings, fully automated games without interruption should now be possible.

SOUND

ensured sound effect volume always applies for button clicks, etc, even in main menu

DATA

Reduced costs for Diplomacy tech projects

Corrected some typos in game events

Added additional late game research paths from Haakonish and Zenox unique weapons

Corrected a research bonus issue with the Koloros Medical facility

OTHER