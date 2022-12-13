Beat Saber v1.27.0 With Rock Mixtape Released

Ready to rock? Take the stage with the Rock Mixtape featuring 8 heart-bumping hits from Nirvana, Guns N’ Roses, The White Stripes, KISS and more, with a fresh new environment included! For the first time ever, play nearly nine minutes long track “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd - the longest song ever released in Beat Saber. LET'S GO! Rock Mixtape is now available for purchase as additional content for the game.
Get the Rock Mixtape here.
Song list:
- Steppenwolf - Born To Be Wild
- Survivor - Eye of the Tiger
- Kiss - I was made for lovin' you
- Lynyrd Skynyrd - Freebird
- The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army
- Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
- Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine
- Foo Fighters - The Pretender
Release notes:
Game:
- Rock Mixtape featuring 8 songs
- New custom environment
- Extend BPM filter for song selection
- Fixed: Accidentally spawning multiple overlayed notes
Level Editor:
- Update to Arcs and Chains
- Show warning when editor is unable to save beatmap
- Add quartet / triplet beats to BPM editor
- Async saving of beatmap while editing
- Fixed: Alignment of event boxes with large BPM changes
- Fixed: Beatmap objects preview
- Fixed: Waveform when opening multiple different songs
Changed files in this update