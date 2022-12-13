 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beat Saber update for 13 December 2022

Beat Saber v1.27.0 With Rock Mixtape Released

Share · View all patches · Build 10090157 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ready to rock? Take the stage with the Rock Mixtape featuring 8 heart-bumping hits from Nirvana, Guns N’ Roses, The White Stripes, KISS and more, with a fresh new environment included! For the first time ever, play nearly nine minutes long track “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd - the longest song ever released in Beat Saber. LET'S GO! Rock Mixtape is now available for purchase as additional content for the game.

Get the Rock Mixtape here.

Song list:

  • Steppenwolf - Born To Be Wild
  • Survivor - Eye of the Tiger
  • Kiss - I was made for lovin' you
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd - Freebird
  • The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army
  • Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
  • Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine
  • Foo Fighters - The Pretender

Release notes:
Game:

  • Rock Mixtape featuring 8 songs
  • New custom environment
  • Extend BPM filter for song selection
  • Fixed: Accidentally spawning multiple overlayed notes

Level Editor:

  • Update to Arcs and Chains
  • Show warning when editor is unable to save beatmap
  • Add quartet / triplet beats to BPM editor
  • Async saving of beatmap while editing
  • Fixed: Alignment of event boxes with large BPM changes
  • Fixed: Beatmap objects preview
  • Fixed: Waveform when opening multiple different songs

Changed files in this update

Beat Saber Content Depot 620981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link