Beat Saber v1.27.0 With Rock Mixtape Released

Ready to rock? Take the stage with the Rock Mixtape featuring 8 heart-bumping hits from Nirvana, Guns N’ Roses, The White Stripes, KISS and more, with a fresh new environment included! For the first time ever, play nearly nine minutes long track “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd - the longest song ever released in Beat Saber. LET'S GO! Rock Mixtape is now available for purchase as additional content for the game.

Get the Rock Mixtape here.

Song list:

Steppenwolf - Born To Be Wild

Survivor - Eye of the Tiger

Kiss - I was made for lovin' you

Lynyrd Skynyrd - Freebird

The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army

Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine

Foo Fighters - The Pretender

Release notes:

Game:

Rock Mixtape featuring 8 songs

New custom environment

Extend BPM filter for song selection

Fixed: Accidentally spawning multiple overlayed notes

Level Editor: