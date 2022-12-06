Steam Deck Support Update + Sword of the Necromancer: Revenant announcement

Hi everyone!

As the title says, we have updated the game to support Steam Deck. We were officially supported for a while, but we made some little changes so it works better, and also some other minor bug fixes, and as we didn't announce it properly before, we do now!

For the occassion, we put the game on a whooping 70% off, so you can play on the go with your Deck for a very affordable price!

Sequel announcement

Also, we would like to show you the game we are working on: Sword of the Necromancer: Revenant, a 3D sequel to Sword of the Necromancer. We have listened to all the feedback we received for the original game, and built the new one from the ground up considering it, while mantaining the essence.

Help us by wishlisting Sword of the Necromancer: Revenant!

Sword of the Necromancer: Revenant - Steam page

You can see more details about the game in its Steam page, and the trailer here:



We hope you like it! Thank you for your support!