Kynseed is out!

Dear Seedlings,

The wait is over. We are proud to finally let v1.0 free into the gaming hands of our fantastic friends and followers. Of course, it wouldn't have happened without your support, so feel free to give yourself a hefty pat on the back.

Don't forget that you will have to start a new game with the launch version. Previous saves from earlier versions will no longer be compatible with the game. However, we will be offering an older branch of the game on Steam for those who would like to play on their older saves.

There will be plenty of new content to see at the start of the game, so don't worry!

Does our small but perfectly formed development team have time to rest? No, of course not!

Whilst you are all hopefully thoroughly enjoying wandering around Quill, discovering the secrets of the story and starting families, we will be cracking on. There is loads of new content to come over the following weeks, months and hopefully years. We've got new characters to meet, the Tavern will become ownable, and there will be new story seasons to entertain.

There will also be added polish, and we are waiting with our design dept whiteboards and coding keyboards at the ready to respond to any gameplay feedback we are lucky enough to receive.

So, this is by no means the end, but it is the end of the beginning. Let's go adventuring - once upon a lifetime!

Love,