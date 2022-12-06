 Skip to content

R'lyeh update for 6 December 2022

Bug Fixes and Changes 12/6/2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello survivors!

Some of the recent changes have been made as a result of feedback. Your feedback is so important, especially given the Early Access state of R'lyeh and how new it is! The more you offer, the more changes and refinement we can make.

Bug Fixes and Changes:

  • Tips and lore now show on the loading screens at random.
  • Reduced performance cost of fire effects.
  • Axe and pickaxe were a little crooked during chopping animations and that has been fixed.
  • Numerous more settings have been added to the settings menu.
  • Added tooltips to ingredients active in Workbench (on hover).
  • Creating a staple clip also unlocks the blueprint for the Staple Gun.
  • Certain AI behavior has certain changes during red suns.
  • Discarded items sometimes floated when loading the game, this should be fixed.

