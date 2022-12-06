The battle effects now change depending on the equipment.
The storage box has been expanded.
The F key can now be used to turn on/off the smelting mode.
The D key can now be used to open and close stores.
エマの武器屋さん update for 6 December 2022
Emma's Armaments Shop ver1.0.4 has been released!
