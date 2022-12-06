 Skip to content

エマの武器屋さん update for 6 December 2022

Emma's Armaments Shop ver1.0.4 has been released!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The battle effects now change depending on the equipment.
The storage box has been expanded.
The F key can now be used to turn on/off the smelting mode.
The D key can now be used to open and close stores.

