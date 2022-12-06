New Content & Second System Update

You can finally return to the Pit to continue the story and deal with new problems, while enjoying new system improvements, most notably:

A death timer. Now when a party member goes down in combat, you have 3 turns to end the fight to save the fallen comrade. There are minor side effects that slowly add up, so don't take the dirt nap too often,

Improved combat AI

Extensive balance changes (feats, implants, attacks, weapons, gadgets, grenades, enemies)

Improved looting mechanics

New weapons, improved icons

Improved visuals

While we're very happy with the overall state (grazes work all throughout the game, critical chance and damage depend more on your builds, evasion works as we envisioned, reactions work better, item progression and feats are improved, etc), the numbers will still need some work and we'll continue monitoring your feedback.

Since it's already December, we'd like to use this opportunity to wish you a Happy New Year and thank you for your support.