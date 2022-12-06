Ongoing Preparations

I wasn't sure how the game would do on Steam but it seems it is gaining popularity. Fair to say that i wasn't fully into the Windows development as the simulator initially was developed for Android but apparently people like it.

For the above and other reason as well as because its actually fun to develop, i have begun overhauling the simulator for a much more presentable look and with many Sailing features one would expect like lessons, Skipper course and much more. Currently i am finishing the Windows controls for the simulator and will be uploading it soon since it is the most requested feature for the time being.

I would like to thank everyone for supporting this simulator and rest assured i shall be making it much better.

In this intermediate revision these are the highlighted updates: