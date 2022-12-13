[Public] Update & Bug fixes - 12/13/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10089786 · Last edited 13 December 2022 – 10:19:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello Exorcists!

Today we are bringing the main branch the very same fixes that we've tested in the public beta.

Stay tuned, we have even more updates coming soon!

We've added a small new screen in the rear of the vehicle. This will display information about your equipment, and when/if it is required that you collect your equipment before leaving a contract.

We've made some FPS optimizations to the Lost House, Bamboo Temple, Kindergarten, and Family Home. We plan to continue optimizing all of the maps for better performance.

We've updated the tutorial description for doors/door barriers. The new description reads: "Doors are an extremely common and useful tool at your disposal. Standing in place and holding a door closed will block an entity from passing through for a brief time. Closing a door and leaving it unattended will block an entity for a much shorter period of time. Doors are only temporary- they can, and will be destroyed by an attacking entity."

We have found and fixed crashes associated with the Ghostpedia/Tablet. Please let us know if anyone continues to have crashing problems when using the tablet!

The Host's lobby-code should now be automatically given to another player if the Hosts disconnects from, or leaves a lobby. (Host status will now correctly transfer from player to player when necessary).

We've implemented a solution for sudden FPS drops at the Lost House. Please let us know if this has helped, or if you notice any strange behavior!

We've applied some corrections to dolls to prevent them from pushing players through objects/walls.

(Circus) We've fixed a problem which allowed players to walk directly through certain parts of the large tent.

(Cirucs) We've corrected the light coming from the small tents lightbulbs.

We have corrected Russian vocal - it should now work correctly!

You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0

Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.