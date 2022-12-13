[Public] Update & Bug fixes - 12/13/2022

Hello Exorcists!
Today we are bringing the main branch the very same fixes that we've tested in the public beta.
Stay tuned, we have even more updates coming soon!
- We've added a small new screen in the rear of the vehicle. This will display information about your equipment, and when/if it is required that you collect your equipment before leaving a contract.
- We've made some FPS optimizations to the Lost House, Bamboo Temple, Kindergarten, and Family Home. We plan to continue optimizing all of the maps for better performance.
- We've updated the tutorial description for doors/door barriers. The new description reads: "Doors are an extremely common and useful tool at your disposal. Standing in place and holding a door closed will block an entity from passing through for a brief time. Closing a door and leaving it unattended will block an entity for a much shorter period of time. Doors are only temporary- they can, and will be destroyed by an attacking entity."
- We have found and fixed crashes associated with the Ghostpedia/Tablet. Please let us know if anyone continues to have crashing problems when using the tablet!
- The Host's lobby-code should now be automatically given to another player if the Hosts disconnects from, or leaves a lobby. (Host status will now correctly transfer from player to player when necessary).
- We've implemented a solution for sudden FPS drops at the Lost House. Please let us know if this has helped, or if you notice any strange behavior!
- We've applied some corrections to dolls to prevent them from pushing players through objects/walls.
- (Circus) We've fixed a problem which allowed players to walk directly through certain parts of the large tent.
- (Cirucs) We've corrected the light coming from the small tents lightbulbs.
- We have corrected Russian vocal - it should now work correctly!
- You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0
Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.
- The Ghost Exorcism Inc. team
