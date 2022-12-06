Kindergarten 2 Update out now!

Hello again everyone! If you've been following the updates about the original Kindergarten, you already know that I'm updating both games in preparation for our launch on the Nintendo Switch! While the changes to Kindergarten 1 were a bit more impactful, Kindergarten 2's are far closer to bug fixes and streamlining. Find the patch notes below!

Enabled cloud saves.

Fixed Flowers for Diana not highlighting in the mission map.

Fixed final mission being unlocked in mission map when all previous items haven't been unlocked.

Updated mission map arrows to be easier to read.

Increased character move speed.

Adjusted dialogue and options in some areas to make it clearer on what you're supposed to do and allow you to leave certain conversations a little earlier.

Fixed some characters not facing the right way when talking to another character.

Darkened Jerome's dialogue color background to make reading highlighted text easier.

Fixed some instances of lag spiking when multiple characters start walking at the same time.

Changed some of the insults used to address Nugget, Stevie, and Ozzy.

Fixed "items remaining" text when selecting what items to bring to school not showing a number.

Added dialogue to the swings when interacting with them outside of recess.

Fixed Nugget's blood trail being visible when the lights go out.

Fixed extra card being active during monstermon tutorial which could cause it not to work.

Increased card size in Monstermon battles to make cards easier to read.

General fixes to Monstermon battles. There were a lot of scenarios that could cause it to freeze up if you clicked around or paused. Those should be fixed now.

Adjusted food fight so that burgers don't fly in from off screen.

Adjusted audio in final area to fill the silence.

Made it so that the cafeteria is still messy from the food fight for the rest of the day.

Fixed being able to walk around after finishing certain character's missions.

Fixed dialogue overlapping if you run out of actions while finishing Ted's mission during gym time.

Added 'X' marks for some invisible triggers. Some events in the game have you interacting with a blank space. This should make it clearer as to where those are.

Changed size and position of Monstermon and outfit unlock notification windows. Decreased time that the unlock windows are visible.

Fixed issues with 21:9 aspect ratios causing the camera to not work properly and show things that are supposed to be offscreen.

The seasonal outfit will now change automatically every 3 months.

Fixed Agnes being stuck on same dialogue as she descends back into the dumpster.

Fixed player being able to interact with Agnes as she descends back into the dumpster.

Fixed Nugget's attached arm being at the wrong angle.

Changed music at beginning and end of the day.

Fixed being able to walk around briefly after beating the last boss.

Fixed being able to walk around briefly during dodgeball.

Ted now blocks you from leaving the classroom if he's following you during his mission.

Ozzy bathroom stall sequence now works properly if you don't take the right stall.

I'll be hanging out on the discussion forums to help out anyone who has trouble with the new build.

I've also left the last update (version 1.23) on the Legacy branch. You can access it by right clicking the game in your library 'Properties' -> 'Betas' and then selecting Legacy from the drop down menu.

Happy Tuesday everyone!