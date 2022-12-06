Version 0.20.3 - New Content

New Features and Content

Added a new unlockable avatar 'Cybermage'

Cybermage (name unknown / TBD) - Concept Art



"Distrusting of the motives of other people, this ex-military datamancer combines his ingenious intellect with hard won experience to stay on top of the security scene."

Fixes and Improvements

Version text size increased

Added additional characters to main menu screen

Next Steps

Next major update for the game is progressing well. Still lots to do before release of the cybernet overworld map (which will bring a new layer of strategy to the game). With the cybernet update, future runs on a mainframe will generate Reputation that can be used to gain Contracts to protect other mainframes in the cybernet.

The Discord server has some new emoji and stickers that can be used on the server (and elsewhere if you have Nitro). You're invited to give feedback on the game, and start a discussion.

Discord: https://discord.gg/GcHvkndNKR

Upcoming Features