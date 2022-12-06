 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crash Override update for 6 December 2022

Version 0.20.3 - New Content

Share · View all patches · Build 10089702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Content

  • Added a new unlockable avatar 'Cybermage'
Cybermage (name unknown / TBD) - Concept Art


"Distrusting of the motives of other people, this ex-military datamancer combines his ingenious intellect with hard won experience to stay on top of the security scene."

Fixes and Improvements

  • Version text size increased
  • Added additional characters to main menu screen

Next Steps

Next major update for the game is progressing well. Still lots to do before release of the cybernet overworld map (which will bring a new layer of strategy to the game). With the cybernet update, future runs on a mainframe will generate Reputation that can be used to gain Contracts to protect other mainframes in the cybernet.

The Discord server has some new emoji and stickers that can be used on the server (and elsewhere if you have Nitro). You're invited to give feedback on the game, and start a discussion.

Discord: https://discord.gg/GcHvkndNKR

Upcoming Features

  • Cybernet overworld map
  • Environment obstacles and hazards

Changed files in this update

Depot 2117791
  • Loading history…
Depot 2117792
  • Loading history…
Depot 2117793
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link