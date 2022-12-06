2022 Update - All I Want For Christmas Is Infinite Lives

Difficulty Slider

Attention, stealthy Santas! Are you tired of starting each level of Ho-Ho-Home Invasion over and over again when you get caught by the training robots? Well, your Christmas wish has been granted - we've added a lives system so you can keep on playing even if you get caught!

Introducing the newest update to Ho-Ho-Home Invasion - "All I Want for Christmas is Infinite Lives".

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS INFINITE LIVES

With this update, you can choose the number of lives you have per level, allowing you to adjust the difficulty to your liking. And the best part? You can slide the difficulty all the way to Elf mode, which gives you an unlimited number of lives. It's the gift that keeps on giving (literally)!

Watch out for the time penalty though, you'll have 60 seconds added to your total time whenever you get caught.

And don't worry, you can still play as sneak-a-claus intended with the original one chance per level. With seven different house layouts, you'll still need to be a real tinsel toes to avoid the training robots to deliver presents and escape safely.

LET'S DECK THE LEADERBOARDS!

And don't forget, we added leaderboards last year so you can compete against other stealthy Santas from around the world. Plus, with support for the latest version of the Tilt Five™ drivers (1.2.2), you can enjoy an even more immersive Ho-Ho-Home Invasion experience.

Download the newest update to Ho-Ho-Home Invasion now, and if you're feeling extra generous, you can support the developers with the "pay-what-you-like" model on Steam or by entering a purchase amount on itch.io.

As always, we encourage you to share your clips, streams, and videos with us on Twitter at @whitepot, or drop in to our community Discord server (discord.gg/whitepot) to say hi and share your scores on the leaderboards.

Happy holidays and happy playing!

Whitepot Studios.

P.S. Santa is now quadruple vaxxed