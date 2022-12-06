Patch 1.2.1.0 with FSR 2.1 support is out now!

Hi everyone,

It's been a pleasure reading your comments and watching your gameplay as you venture through the nightmarish hellscape that is Scorn!

Many of you have made suggestions, we are listening and implementing changes accordingly.

We have been compiling your comments on some of the issues you have encountered and today we're happy to release patch v 1.2.1.0 (Steam Build: 10089557) focusing primarily on quality-of-life improvements alongside FSR 2.1 support.

You can find the detailed list of fixes that the patch brings to the game below:

Fixed Bugs

NPC respawning after loading the game.

Scripted animation replaying after loading the game.

Reduced "Use" action range on the main door console in ACT I.

Mistplane light issue on ACT II.

The main character gets stuck in ACT V.

Selecting the "Windowed mode" changes the resolution.

Various issues with the environment.

Updates and Additions

FSR 2.1 implemented.

While the world is celebrating the annual Game Awards, you can save 25% off Scorn's launch price. This discount will be available for only a week -- starting December 5!

Thanks again for your support and stay tuned for future updates!