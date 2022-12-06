Closed Beta #2

Since the first beta last month, we’ve been going over your comments in our Discord server and online, and we've also been watching your streams and videos. Working off of your feedback, here are some of the bigger changes for this week’s Playtest:

A new boss at the end of Naira’s path.

Kera’s Energy Weapons are getting buffed.

Jabs and Charge Attacks are stronger than before.

Armored enemies without a shield no longer completely Block attacks.

More dialogue! A little extra story this time around.

Beetle in The Wastes can now be attacked from behind.

Ewer City has a new, heavily optimized background.

There are now proper video settings and options in the settings menu.

In addition to those more visible changes, we’ve spent the last few weeks working on a lot of behind-the-scenes tweaks to further optimize the game. You may not notice them, but the game should run even smoother on lower-spec systems and Steam Deck now.