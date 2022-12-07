 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Them and Us update for 7 December 2022

Christmas Event

Share · View all patches · Build 10089530 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Notice:
If you already progressing the story, to avoid game crashing or other problems please make sure to check the integrity files after the update is over. To make sure the files are corrected downloaded by STEAM.

https://support.steampowered.com/kb_article.php?ref=2037-QEUH-3335

Hello guys,

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year to you all!

It's been over 1 year from the full release of Them and Us. As a celebration of this milestone and to give thanks to our players, we have made and added a new costume for Alicia as well as a little surprise for our heroine. This will be available every Christmas from Dec 6 to January 6!

Thank you for the continue support!

Changed files in this update

Them & Us Content Depot 915601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link