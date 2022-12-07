Christmas Event

Notice:

If you already progressing the story, to avoid game crashing or other problems please make sure to check the integrity files after the update is over. To make sure the files are corrected downloaded by STEAM.

https://support.steampowered.com/kb_article.php?ref=2037-QEUH-3335

Hello guys,

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year to you all!



It's been over 1 year from the full release of Them and Us. As a celebration of this milestone and to give thanks to our players, we have made and added a new costume for Alicia as well as a little surprise for our heroine. This will be available every Christmas from Dec 6 to January 6!

Thank you for the continue support!