Potion Craft 1.0 is HERE!

Greetings alchemists, old and new!

The wait is over, and we’re excited to announce that the full Potion Craft version is now available for you to play!

Watch the release trailer



Whether you already have a potion shop or you're just opening up one, we’re excited for you to play Potion Craft 1.0 and master your alchemy skills, discover new ingredients and become the greatest alchemist ever known!

Release Notes for Potion Craft 1.0

General

400 new unique potion orders (orders are different for different visitor classes). Most of the orders can be completed in several ways (for example, 'Explosion' or 'Strength').

26 unique quests for Herbalist, Mushroomer, and Dwarf Miner that upgrade their assortment and develop relationships with them.

New Haggling topics – 17 ways to convince customers to pay even more! Chat with Herbalist about herbs! Show wizards that you know something about magic! Keep up the conversation with bandits by talking about assassination!

You can now roleplay a 'bad guy' – choose a dark path to serve rogues and evil wizards.

The Tutorial can now be skipped.

New customization icons: legendary substances and salts.

More relevant ingredients in additional quest requirements.

Some 'Evil' customers now look even grumpier than 'Good' ones.

All ingredients now have correct (and sometimes funny) descriptions.

Other small improvements.

Balance

Haggling on Hard (4) and Very Hard (5) difficulties is now much easier.

More balanced reputation calculation. Now you need to choose who to serve, or you can lose your 'Good' or 'Evil' reputation pretty fast. Serving everyone will keep you near 0 reputation, serving only 'Evil' customers will bring you to -100 eventually, and serving 'Good' people will bring you to +100, but much slower than before. Every customer 'skip' will cost a lot of reputation now, so be prepared to serve every person if you want to keep moving towards 100.

You will now have 12 empty Recipe Book pages instead of 6 at the start. Old players will get 6 bonus ones as well.

Some old potion orders are now neutral (neither 'Evil' nor 'Good').

Ingredient prices are now higher (×2) for better experience.

You now need slightly more popularity per each popularity level.

You get significantly more (×2-2.5) salt from crafting it in the Alchemy Machine.

Small gold/popularity rebalance for some additional order requirements.

UI and UX

New incredibly handy inventory sorting (Read the devlog here).

You can now quick-brew from the Recipe Book even if you are already brewing something in the cauldron.

Trading: if you have enough money only if you haggle well, you will now see what difficulty you need to haggle on.

Controls

Toggle fullscreen/windowed mode with Alt+Enter.

Controller layout can now be changed to 'swapped' in 'Settings/Controls'.

Better controller controls.

Controller is now disabled by default. To enable it go to settings and turn it on (it's a temporary solution to prevent some weird bugs, which will be fixed later).

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented some merchants (Alchemist, Dwarf Miner, Traveling Merchant) from coming to the shop.

Fixed a bug that caused customers to react incorrectly on completed additional potion requirements (weak potions etc.).

Fixed a bug that caused players to gain free XP near the edges of a map.

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect profit calculation when bartering (when there are items on both scales).

Localization fixes.

Fixed a lot of other not-so-interesting bugs.

Optimization

The game now loads much faster and doesn't freeze on the loading screen.

The game will now require less RAM.

FPS should now be higher.

Less freezes during gameplay.

Other optimizations.

Steam Features

29 achievements.

Steam Cloud support.

Completely redesigned Water alchemy map

New Oil base and a dedicated map for it

New map mechanics: teleporting vortex, swamps, map borders, big experience books, etc.

New effects and quests for these effects

Special quest requirements (e.g. make a potion without using a specific ingredient or make it at least level 3)

New Salts: Moon Salt, Sun Salt, Philosopher's Salt

New Ingredients (Read the devlog here)

New customer classes with their own unique challenges and problems

Developing relationships with merchants

Reputation affecting which customers come to the shop

Improved haggling with difficulty choices (Read the devlog here)

Animated loading screen

Improved save and load system (Read the devlog here)

Accessibility options (Read the devlog here)

Inventory sorting by element

Full gamepad support (Xbox)

And much more

We would like to thank all the players that followed and supported us throughout early access. Your valuable feedback allowed us to fine-tune our ideas and refine the player experience in Potion Craft. We hope you enjoy Potion Craft 1.0 and your journey as an alchemist!

Please continue to provide us with feedback so we can continue to improve the game and fix any issues you encounter.

Thank you, and enjoy!