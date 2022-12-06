FWsim 3.4.1 - Lancework, Better Performance

FWsim 3.4.1 is now available! Here's what's new:

Lancework

FWsim 3.4.1 comes with a new Lancework effect type. Lanceworks are pieces made from wood, with glowing dots arranged in shapes or letters. You can create Lancework through the Effects Editor, and draw your own shape:



Improved Performance, Reduced Memory Usage

We switched to a newer version of the Microsoft .NET Framework, which should give better performance. We also managed to reduce memory usage.

In our quest for better performance, we also changed the way the light falls onto the environment. It should now run faster.