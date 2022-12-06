Version 0.9.3 Custom Faction Released!

Hi, my friends!

Custom Faction, the last big content in the EA plan, has been released! When we start a campaign, we can create up to 3 custom factions, and choose one of them to play. In addition, several related new collections and a new achievement have been added to the game.

Gameplay improvement:

Some algorithms of AI fleet actions in big map are adjusted . Some algorithms about AI support-unit actions has been adjusted. The Strategy Skill Sabotage Defense can only reduce the planetary defense to 1 at most. All custom commanders will appear at the beginning of the campaign, not in a lost state. Replaced the sound effect when troops use the Force Sword. Some text descriptions are adjusted.

Bug Fixed:

Fixed the problem that AI commanders donot equipp skill chips. Fixed the problem that when Lord Guangwu's tactical skill reduces the enemy's morale, the power bar is showed instead of the morale bar . Fixed the problem that AI Zayd's tactical skill gives his units wrong buff. Fixed the problem where the savedata slot sometimes fails to display the full date. Fixed the problem that the number of enemy losses on the battle end panel does not add the loss of enemy reinforcements.

The main content of Chaos Galaxy 2 has been completed, and the version 1.0 will be released in early January 2023. And I plan to add several Robot custom commander portraits before v1.0. See you next update!

Han Zhiyu