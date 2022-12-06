Version 0.9.3 Custom Faction Released!

Hi, my friends!
Custom Faction, the last big content in the EA plan, has been released! When we start a campaign, we can create up to 3 custom factions, and choose one of them to play. In addition, several related new collections and a new achievement have been added to the game.
Gameplay improvement:
- Some algorithms of AI fleet actions in big map are adjusted .
- Some algorithms about AI support-unit actions has been adjusted.
- The Strategy Skill Sabotage Defense can only reduce the planetary defense to 1 at most.
- All custom commanders will appear at the beginning of the campaign, not in a lost state.
- Replaced the sound effect when troops use the Force Sword.
- Some text descriptions are adjusted.
Bug Fixed:
- Fixed the problem that AI commanders donot equipp skill chips.
- Fixed the problem that when Lord Guangwu's tactical skill reduces the enemy's morale, the power bar is showed instead of the morale bar .
- Fixed the problem that AI Zayd's tactical skill gives his units wrong buff.
- Fixed the problem where the savedata slot sometimes fails to display the full date.
- Fixed the problem that the number of enemy losses on the battle end panel does not add the loss of enemy reinforcements.
The main content of Chaos Galaxy 2 has been completed, and the version 1.0 will be released in early January 2023. And I plan to add several Robot custom commander portraits before v1.0. See you next update!
Han Zhiyu
