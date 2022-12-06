FREE DLC! Merry Christmas!

Ho! Ho! Ho!

Welcome back to the Workshop, and Merry Christmas!

This year, Saint Nicholas came over with his sleigh filled with toys and goodies for the lovers of DIY repairs and restoration. But you'll have to fix them yourselves ;) . We know you love it, though! This is why Santa decided to relieve his Elves and leave that part of the fun to you.

The game has been expanded with 10 completely new items to fix! I'll tell you about some of them here.

Play Workshop Simulator and see what new tasks await you!

We hope the new items will give you a lot of fun!

But that is not all we have changed in the game.

From the paint station, the requirement to paint every part is gone. We know many of you have asked for this feature and we hope it will help you enjoy the game even more!

Together with the new update, we have also added a few smaller QoL features, like adding a scroll bar for the descriptions of items on the rack.

We hope this heartfelt gift from Grandpa Claus brings you joy just as making them for you has been a joy for us!

Make sure to follow us on social media to not miss any important news!

Facebook WORKSHOP SIMULATOR

Facebook INTERMARUM

Twitter INTERMARUM

Instagram INTERMARUM

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1650550/Workshop_Simulator/