Patch 1.204 is live

We are very grateful for all your feedback and opinions! We are ready to release the first small patch that fixes the most serious issue.

You can let us know in the comments what other problems you have encountered.

Patch 1.0.204 changelog:

fixed saves not saving game progress

some localizations fixes

small pathfinding optimization

if decor and everything else is done on mission, summary always shows 100%

After deep investigation we're believing that we've found the root of the issue and fixed it.

Please share your feedback if the problem would ever happen again.

If the problem is still occurring for you, then try temporary workarounds.

We will continue to implement your suggestions and fix bugs you sent us on our Discord, in emails, and on Steam discussions. We will try to solve all problems on a regular basis and release patches constantly.

