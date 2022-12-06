Hello TheCubePlayers,
We recently have changed the game's design, so we have also made a better introduction's design. We really modified small details.
We hope you will like the new introduction !
TheCubeCreators
TheCube update for 6 December 2022
Some modifications during the introduction
Hello TheCubePlayers,
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update