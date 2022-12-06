 Skip to content

TheCube update for 6 December 2022

Some modifications during the introduction

Share · View all patches · Build 10089095 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello TheCubePlayers,
We recently have changed the game's design, so we have also made a better introduction's design. We really modified small details.
We hope you will like the new introduction !
TheCubeCreators

