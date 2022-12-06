Update, Version 20221206



English

##########Content############

[Mercenary System]You can now hire mercenaries from Captain Hamilcar Hook.

[Mercenary System]All mercenaries are highly customizable just like creating your main character. That means you can use any image as their portrait. (Customize them to whoever you want. We all have people to remember.)

[Mercenary System]They gain 5 attribution points at every level that you can allocate freely. Their initial attributions are slightly randomized.

[Mercenary System]There is an infinite amount of mercenaries you can hire. When you remove them from your group. They return to a bank. You can add them back to your group when you visit the mercenary service again.

[Mercenary System]You can copy your current faith to the mercenaries you hired.

[Mercenary System]You can edit your mercenaries literally at any time from the menu.

[Phoenician]You can now ask Captain Hamilcar Hook about the secret organization of the Phoenician.

##########DEBUG#############

[Window_CommandlimitwinPP]Fixed all instances of Class Window_CommandlimitwinPP and its children do not have cursor display correctly. It's caused by a bypass in its update function. The fix is to call its super's super function. (Another crazy way of programming. I don't know how I wrote it back then.)

简体中文

##########Content############

【佣兵系统】你现在可以从哈米尔卡·虎克船长那里雇佣雇佣兵。

【佣兵系统】所有雇佣兵可以高度自定义，和你的主角一样，由护照系统生成。于是，你可以用任何图片自定义他们的头像。（你可以把他们变成你想要的任何人，毕竟我们都有要去记住的人。）

【佣兵系统】他们每升1级有5点属性点，可以自由分配。他们的初始属性有一定的随机性。

【佣兵系统】你可以雇佣无限的佣兵。当他们离开队伍的时候，他们会回到佣兵名单中，你可以在此后访问佣兵服务的时候让他们重新加入。

【佣兵系统】你可以把你当前的信仰复制给他们。

【佣兵系统】你可以在菜单中编辑你雇佣的佣兵，没有任何限制。

【凤凰军团】你现在可以询问哈米尔卡·虎克船长关于凤凰军团这个组织的事情。

##########DEBUG#############

[Window_CommandlimitwinPP]修复了Window_CommandlimitwinPP类及其子类的实例均存在光标显示不正常的Bug。造成原因是在Update中未调用父类方法。处理方案是直接调用其祖父类方法。（又是一种凶残的编程方式。鬼知道我当时是怎么写的代码。）