Update 22.1207

★ Improved Emote System

You can get permanent emotes in the item shop via (Item Shop) > (Options) > (Emote).

Click on (Emote) in the Item Shop to gain temporary access to emotes and to preview them.

As well as several other Item Shop items, there will be 4 emotes for the Porufessor.

Emote Instructions

Simply register your emote using the emote item (special), then register 4 options (up, down, left, right) via (Character) > (Options) > (Emote).

If you don’t register the emote, the options will default to 4 Porufessor emotes.

Open the emote menu using the emote hotkey. Click on the arrow to show the option you’ve chosen.

The emote will automatically close again after 3 seconds. (Cooldown: 4 sec.)

You can also open the emote menu in dungeons. It will close by itself if you take any damage.

While the emote menu is open you won’t be able to use your arrow keys to move your character or jump.

Emotes are only shown above your own character’s name.

★ 3 New Maps in the Elios Studio

We’re adding 3 maps to the Elios Studio:

Trosh’s Nest Sanctuary of Souls Night Hill (uphill)

★ GO! GO! EL RIDER!

Your character will take place in a race with 3-6 other people, each of them riding their permanent mounts.

You can play EL Rider via matching or by inviting friends.

1. Entry and Requirements

a) How to Enter

Enter by pressing the hotkey, or by going to the bottom of the screen and clicking (Companions) > (EL Rider).

b) Entry Requirements

A minimum of 3 and maximum of 6 level 99+ characters can take part.

You can only use permanent mounts to race. You cannot use temporary mounts or VIP Service Pets.

You can still enter even if you are fishing or if you’re in a region where your character isn’t fighting. (Cannot enter when in a dungeon or field.)

2) Preparing to Play

a) Endurance

Playing EL Rider 1x will consume 60 endurance. If your mount doesn’t have enough endurance, you won’t be able to take part.

Requirements for endurance regen

[table] [tr] [td]

Endurance regenerates

[/td] [td]

in Villages, in Hot Springs, in the EL House, and in the Guild Headquarters (when not in battle)

when the mount hasn’t been summoned (when it’s in your inventory)

when entering the queue for EL Rider (interface)

when the mount isn’t currently taking part in EL Rider

when the character sits on the mount in a field

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Endurance doesn’t regenerate

[/td] [td]

in Dungeons, Fields, and anywhere where the mount can be mounted in battle

when the mount is currently taking part in EL Rider

(Endurance will not regenerate after the race until you return to the village.)

[/td] [/tr] [/table]



b) EXP

You can check your own mount’s EXP. EXP is awarded based on your EL Rider rank.

c) Stats

You will randomly receive one of the effects listed in the table below when you level up.

Use a Frandra Crystal to maintain your mount’s level. It will randomly reset all effects however.

You can check stats under (Companions) > (Mount).

[table] [tr] [td]

Buff

[/td] [td]

Description

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Quick Start

[/td] [td]

Increases the chance of a faster start.

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Enhanced High-Speed Sprint

[/td] [td]

Increases the chance that your mount’s high-speed sprint will be faster.

You can find your mount’s high-speed bar underneath your character.

The bar increases at regular intervals.

Once it’s completely full, your mount will start a high-speed sprint.

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Enhanced Breakthrough Power

[/td] [td]

Reduces the chance that your mount will hit an obstacle. It will also increase the chance that your mount sprints faster after jumping.

Hitting an obstacle greatly reduces your mount’s speed.

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Enhanced Final Spurt

[/td] [td]

Your mount’s final spurt speed activates quicker. Also increases the chance that your mount will sprint quicker during the final spurt.

[/td] [/tr] [/table]



c) Game Start

Step 1: Select your mount

Step 2: Select your opponents via matching or invitation

Step 3: Start EL Rider race The current status of the race will be displayed in the top left in real time.

The race exit is influenced by the mount’s stats.

You can check mount stats under (Companions) > (Mount).

4. EL Rider Rewards

a) The mount will receive EXP based on how it ranks. If your mount levels up, the stats will be allocated at random.

b) When 6 players play together, first, second, and third place will get special rewards.

★ Pet/Mount

The increased movement speed in villages option will be improved (see table).

If you use a mount in a village, your sprint and sprint jump speeds are increased.

Your movement speed is displayed in levels when you’re in a village. There are 5 levels in total.

Improved the movement speed buff per success in the village, and EL House DIY buffs.

Success:

[table] [tr] [td]

Before

[/td] [td]

After

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Level 1: Movement speed in villages +10%

[/td] [td]

Rank 1: 1 level of movement speed in villages

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Level 2: Movement speed in villages +20%

[/td] [td]

Rank 2: 1 level of movement speed in villages

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Level 3: Movement speed in villages +30%

[/td] [td]

Rank 3: 2 levels of movement speed in villages

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Level 4: Movement speed in villages +40%

[/td] [td]

Rank 4: 2 levels of movement speed in villages

[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]

Level 5: Movement speed in villages +50%

[/td] [td]

Rank 5: 3 levels of movement speed in villages

[/td] [/tr] [/table]



EL House DIY Buffs

Increased movement speed in villages --> movement speed in villages increases by 1 level

※ EL House DIY successes and buffs are applied together.

For example: Successfully getting rank 3 while under an EL House DIY buff will increase your movement speed in villages by 3 levels.

