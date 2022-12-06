Waypoint System Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10089020 · Last edited 6 December 2022 – 15:09:26 UTC by Wendy

This updates adds a proper waypoint system to the helicopter's HUD system.

Waypoint caret is now displayed under the compass showing relative direction to the waypoint. The current selected waypoint's name is now displayed above the torque indicator near the top left of the HUD You'll also see a HUD icon that shows the exact position of the selected waypoint in world space represented as a "flat bottom" diamond.

The new waypoint system will also allow you to see exactly which landing pad your "Home Plate" waypoint is set to. You'll need to land on the correct landing pad to get your landing mission bonus.